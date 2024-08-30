Mexico City.– After being sworn in as president of the Senate Board of Directors, Morena member Gerardo Fernández Noroña stated that the commoners had taken the destiny of the country into their own hands.

Once the LXVI Legislature was installed, in his first message he wished “long life to fellow President López Obrador” and at the same time thanked the people for their support for the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“I am convinced that a commoner like me could never have aspired to head the presidency of the Senate. So let it be heard loud and clear: it is time for the people and the commoners. We have decided to take the destiny of the country into our own hands and it will be that way in the years to come,” he said. Fernández Noroña assured the Plenary that he was conducting himself with due institutionality and respect.

“We are equals, it is my responsibility to lead the debates of this Senate and I will do so with respect and institutionality. You will have a colleague with me and the constitution of agreements, as has just been done, was not easy to reach an agreement to form this Board of Directors, but I am glad that all political forces are represented and that, with this unity, we serve the country beyond our differences of opinions and projects,” he said.

The constitutive session took more than an hour due to disputes between the factions when negotiating the integration of the Board of Directors. Morena was firmly opposed to the former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya serving as vice president. The majority faction accepted the governor of Yucatan on leave, Mauricio Vila. Another of the vice presidencies will be headed by the Morena member Imelda Castro; another, the PRI member Karla Guadalupe Toledo.

The leader of the Morena party, Adán Augusto López, would inform the plenary that it had been decided to create another vice-presidency, which would be in the hands of the Green Ecologist Party.