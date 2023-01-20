Is it just an excuse? News has arrived from Pakistan that the hearing on the extradition of Saman Abbas’ father has been postponed again

Once again, the hearing for the extradition to Italy of the father of Saman Abbas has been postponed. This time, it was the defense attorney who was absent. It is the sixth time that, for different reasons, the news of the postponement of the hearing has come from Pakistan.

They will have to appear in court again today. And the question that arises now is only one. What will happen to the seventh time? Who will be absent or what excuse will come?

The hope of having the man in the courtroom in Italy on February 10th, the day on which the process will start of the 18-year-old Pakistani. And also that of having the mother Nazia, again fugitive. Who is protecting her and above all is someone really looking for her?

Shabbar Abbas claims he does not know the whereabouts of his wife. That same wife who lured Saman Abbas into the “trap”, promising her help and then delivering her, together with her husband, into the hands of her executioner, who according to the accusation would be uncle Danish. The man is in prison and he would have been the one to indicate to the investigators the place where the 18-year-old Pakistani was buried and, therefore, to allow her find.

The autopsy confirmed the identity of the young woman and established that it is died of strangulation.

The crime of Saman Abbas

Saman Abbas did not want to give in to pre-defined wedding from her family, she had fallen in love with another Pakistani boy she met on social media. They had met and started a relationship.

She wanted to be free and had demanded her papers from her family. She had already been in a sheltered community after asking for help. When she turned 18, she had decided to go homethe mother had promised her that he would help her.

But Saman knew something was going to happen to her, she had asked her boyfriend to call the police if never heard from her again.

Surveillance videos show the two parents heading, in the bush and together with the young woman, towards her uncle Danish. Since that time, Saman Abbas is disappearance.

After more than a year and a half of research, the investigators finally have found his body. There are 5 people accused of his crime: his mother and father, creators of the plan and his uncle Danish together with his two cousins ​​Nomanoulaq Nomanoulaq and Ikram Ijaz, all three currently detained and accused of being the material executors of the crime that marked Italy.

The process will start next February 10th.