Former Secretary of Internal Trade Guillermo Moreno compared the project on Wednesday of popular cuts of beef of the national government with the “Mazzorín chickens”, in reference to the scandalous importation of chickens in poor condition during the Alfonsinism executed by the official Ricardo Mazzorín.

Alfonsín’s former secretary of Internal Commerce was accused of import tons of spoiled chicken from Hungary. It was a scandal and Mazzorín had to resign. The Animal Health Service (Senasa) declared that they were not suitable for consumption. The cost of that import was about 50 million dollars.

“Now what is said on the street is that Alberto’s (Fernández) barbecue, you saw that barbecue he took out, are Ricardo Mazzorín’s chickens. Yes, it is the same“Moreno said in dialogue with A24.

The national government reported at the end of January that 10 cuts of beef were to be offered on weekends and the first 3 Wednesdays of each month with discounts of up to 30% compared to the prices in force in December, according to the agreement reached between the Government and the exporting refrigerators.

It was announced by the Ministers of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, and of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Luis Basterra, together with the Secretary of Domestic Trade, Paula Español, and the president of the ABC consortium, Mario Ravettino.

In the days following the announcement, some of these products went viral on social networks and outrage soared of the users by the state and the quality of the food.

In the first week of validity, 700,000 kilos of the cuts offered in supermarkets throughout the country were sold, out of the 6 million kilos of stock. The barbecue cuts were the most requested (strip roast, vacuum, asado cover, matambre and skirt) and strip roast was at the top, concentrating 25% of sales.

Moreno, on the other hand, left strong definitions against Alberto Fernández. He said, for example, that he is not “fit” to rule: “This is a pure Alberto Fernández, I know him, he was fired from the Government, he is not suitable. In addition, Nestor (Kirchner) did not need a chief of staff and Cristina (Fernández) did not need either “.

For Moreno, the “only ones who did not fail” were the Peronists, clarifying that Fernández’s administration is not Peronist: “When a President messes with retirees … you no longer have anything from Perón. This also goes to Cristina because it is a decision that she made “.

Finally, he said that he comes from meeting with the Rural Society and talking with Peronist leaders in the face of the legislative elections in October, among them with Florencio Randazzo. Summarized: “We Peronists are smelling like stray dogs.”

AFG