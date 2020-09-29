Alexis Michalik and Violaine Guillon (François Fonty)

Last January, Elodie Suigo met Alexis Michalik, the writer, for her book Far by Editions Albin Michel. Today, it is as an author, director but also actor for A love story that he returns : “I wrote and I direct, as usual. And it’s true that I got back on the stage, which I had not done for ten good years I think. And it’s a pleasure “.

“For me, the theater is a bit of everything. Me, kid, I fell in love with the theater “. As a child, his parents often take him there. He is even part of a theater club at the Jules-Ferry high school: “I discovered the boards like that. And i thought to myself : ‘this is really what I want to do all my life’!“Received at the Higher Conservatory of Dramatic Art, a few years later, he left his place:”Yes, I was 20 years old, and I took this competition saying to myself: ‘Çit’s going to be awesome and then in fact as I passed it I said to myself: no, but I don’t want that, I want to go play, I want to be a craftsman , I want to learn on the boards’. For me, the job of an actor should be something where we send young people directly to theaters, learn, act, work, what we learn is on the set! “

I think we are all artisans in the theater. I really like cinema, I like TV a lot, but the theater has something more artisanal, closer to the people. Besides, we see our audience every night and this humility is very important. Alexis Michalik to franceinfo

Initially, in his writing work, he devoted himself to classical authors like William Shakespeare: “I started by staging classics because I didn’t believe in contemporary writing. It’s a little weird to say, but it’s true that I was telling myself : ‘Why write today for the theater when there are such wonders?’ I did not really understand the interest and then I discovered the theater of Wajdi Mouawad when I was younger [dramaturge, actuellement directeur du théâtre de la Colline, Paris] and it gave me some kind of spiritual permission to write “.

This craftsman-mountebank, as he claims, writes and directs his first play The bearer of history. She nevertheless won two Molières in 2014. Alexis Michalik finds ideas in what surrounds him, what he lives, experiments: “JI let myself be carried away by a story that reaches me. Either because I’m going to read something, or something someone tells me. Or obviously from personal experience as is the case withA love story since it is following a rupture “.

What do I do with this feeling of sadness? I’m going to put it at the service of something and therefore I’m going to use the emotions that go through me to tell a story. Alexis Michalik to franceinfo

It is also in his personal history that he draws. A lovely childhood, parents who gave him a taste for books, a form of curiosity: “Every Saturday, we went to the municipal library to look for books “. Her father is a painter of Polish origin and her mother, an English translator of art books “so we were still immersed in culture and art and I also have both cultures. This culture clash is creating something new “. They will give him the essentials to grow well: ” I tend to think that the only thing you need to raise a child is to give it time and love. And they gave me both, so they woke me up “.

They are two women who love each other. Justine wants a child. Katia, damaged by life, hesitates and lets herself be convinced. The latter is pregnant. Shortly before the birth, Justine disappears. 12 years later, sick Katia is looking for a tutor for her daughter Jeanne. This is where his brother, a cynical writer, comes in.

In his work, Alexis Michalik evokes filigree relationships: “Until now in the first part of my shows, I was very interested in the relationship with the father and there I am interested in the relationship with the child “. In this piece he goes further: “It is a plural love story since we will primarily focus on the love story between these two women, Katia and Justine. Then we will be interested in the love story between Katia and her brother William. And also to the love affair between Katia and her daughter and finally to the love affair between this William and this little one whom he will have to take care of since Katia will discover that she will soon die because of cancer “. And he adds: “I think it’s the most intimate of my pieces anyway, it’s the one that speaks of a feeling of intimate fracture. That’s what’s interesting when you create, that’s what is great about it. ‘is to go into the unknown. And it traces the last 15 years to remind us that not so long ago, two women could not have a child. “

In this period of pandemic, Alexis Michalik is very worried: “It’s dramatic for the whole of the private theater because it’s a piece that has already been postponed in January and then we realize that it is not possible to create it in a room with measures of distancing social because the cost of a creation cannot be paid off if the venue is limited. And we decided to blow up these distancing measures everywhere, on the train, on the plane, in the RER, but in the theater people have their masks on and yet we are forced to have a place of separation. And this measure which was taken a little lightly, I think, by the government, it is fundamental for us for the theater because it is difficult the theater. When we are then answered ‘yes, but 60-70% is enough to keep a venue alive’, that’s wrong! “

It is always an economy on the wire, the theater. I think it would be very important today for the government to break this distancing if the situation continues to evolve. Alexis Michalik to franceinfo

A love story at La Scala, in Paris, with also Juliette Delacroix and Marie-Camille Soyer.