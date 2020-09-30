Organizers of language and discovery trips, transporters and managers of ski holiday centers find it difficult to sign contracts with schools. Some academies are playing it safe because of the Covid-19.

Learn English in front of Big Ben with the whole class or Spanish at Park Güell in Barcelona … Experiences that mark the students, but which, this year, often remain in the draft stage in the drawers of schools , colleges and high schools. Banned in March due to Covid-19, school trips have been re-authorized since the start of the school year, but professionals in the sector – who will meet with the Minister of the Economy on Wednesday, September 30 – already fear a blank year for 2021.

Charlotte Bécart Deroubaix, director of the Vivalangue agency, located in the North, has not had a contract for six months and the outlook is not good.“Customers usually order the trip six to twelve months in advance. Today, there are no orders possible.” Same restriction for discovery classes, with a direct effect on the agency of Karine Curvalle, manager of the company Ados Voyages: “A year ago we were five employees. Now I’m alone.”



Even if schools obtained, at the beginning of September, the National Education authorization to organize class trips, Karine Curvalle, whose company is based in Hérault, believes that some local officials are still blocking a return to normal.

Primary schools are trying, for some, to restart but have constraints from the rectors of the academy. Some academies allow discovery classes and others do not.Karine Curvalle, manager of Ados Vogagesto franceinfo

Carriers, too, are bearing the brunt of this situation. Thierry Weckerlé is president of the company C2V Autocars, in Lunéville in Meurthe-et-Moselle, whose activity depends 50% on school trips. “You have the Ministry of National Education which encourages ‘learning colonies’ and, at the same time, the academic inspections, the prefectures advise against traveling for school groups. It is the most complete mess. ”

More broadly, it is a whole seasonal economy that could bear the brunt of the situation.“Actors with whom we work regularly are in a deplorable situation, testifies Francis Felhen, manager of six holiday centers in the Alps. The ski instructors, the loss for the ski lifts, the carriers … It will be very violent. “

All those involved in the school trip are calling for greater cohesion in the directives of the National Education to save an already very compromised winter season.

