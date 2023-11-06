Luciana Fuster She is in Asia to reign after winning the golden crown at the Miss Grand International. The ‘ex-warrior’ will stay in Thailand for two years, so she gave up contracts in our territory to, in exchange, work with various international brands. Despite the good news that Fuster brought to Peru, she opened up about her current situation and pointed out that she misses being in her house, her family, and her boyfriend, Patricio. We tell you all the details below.

What did Luciana Fuster say about her stay in Thailand?

In a live link via Instagram, the beauty queen said that she misses the dishes of Peru, especially grilled chicken. She also indicated that, although she is excited about the new challenges she will face, she misses not feeling her loved ones close to her.

“I miss Peru, of course. I miss my family, also my boyfriend, although he is not in Peru yet, but he will soon return and will be far away. What I’m going to miss the most is my people, my family. I understand my job is only for a little while, but not feeling someone… “I think that’s the hardest thing.” he said at first. And he added: “My grilled chicken… Friends, tell me where I’m going to eat a grilled chicken here.”

What mishap did Luciana Fuster suffer in the final of the Miss Grand International?

On October 25, Luciana Fuster managed to obtain first place in the beauty contest created by Nawat Itsaragrisil. However, despite the good performance of Patricio Parodi’s girlfriend, Luciana sought to hide her right hand from the cameras.

What happened was that Luciana Fuster lost one of her false nails, which she ended up showing completely when her name was announced in the final of the contest.

Luciana Fuster’s right index finger was evident at her coronation as Miss Grand International. Photo: LR composition / Miss Grand International

