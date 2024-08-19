Today, Monday 19 August 2024, is the day of one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the summer: the so-called ‘Super Blue Moon’, or ‘Super Sturgeon Moon’. On this occasion, the full Moon will be at perigee, the point of maximum proximity to the Earth. At 8:26 p.m. Italian time, shortly after sunset, the Moon will reach the full moon phase at about 361,000 km from our planet (against an average distance of just over 384,000 km). This proximity will make our natural satellite appear slightly larger and brighter than usual, explains astrospace.it.

Despite the suggestive name, the Moon will not take on any blue color: it is simply a popular name, which has no scientific basis. The event will be visible to the naked eye throughout Italy, weather conditions permitting.

Super Blue Moon, Origins of the Term

The term ‘blue’ has no relation to the color of the star. This name comes from an Anglo-Saxon tradition and refers to the second full Moon in a solar month or, as in this case, the third full Moon in a season that has four, instead of the usual three. In this specific case, it is the third full Moon of the four expected in the summer of 2024. The expression once in a blue moon in English indicates a rare event, comparable to our “once in a blue moon”. This full Moon is also known as the ‘Super Sturgeon Moon’. Supermoon because it is one of the full Moons that occur when our satellite is within 90% of its maximum approach to the Earth (perigee). The full Moon, on these occasions, appears up to 14% larger and up to 30% brighter.

What’s happening?

During the event, the Moon will appear about 6% larger and slightly brighter than an average full Moon. This difference, however, will be difficult to perceive with the naked eye for an inexperienced observer.

The best time for observation will be at moonrise, shortly after sunset. At 8:26 p.m. Italian time, the Moon will be very low on the horizon, at a distance of about 361,000 km from Earth, about to rise in an east/southeast direction.