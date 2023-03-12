The ethology means the study of animal behaviorthis had its origin in studies in human psychology that were adapted to the animal concept, according to ethology studies have given important references that determine that animal behavior is partly due to the genetic base but directly influences the learning of the animal and how the animal is raised in the development of his conduct.

There are four important components in animal behavior, the genetic part, the environment, the hormonal part and the nervous system and in everything there is the owner who is permanent in all the components.

If a puppy is hyperactive and the owner is permissive, he will do what he wants. If there is a dog that explores little and is withdrawn and the owner is dominant, the dog withdraws more, but if there is a hyperactive dog and the owner is good and puts your limits the dog will be balanced and understand.

There is a stage in animal behavior, it is the neoteny stage, it is socialization, dogs play, bother, eat and sleep, this is where the structure is needed. If the law applies, it should be to the owner of the dog; I’m sure the attack rates would be less, if the easiest thing to do is to blame the dogs; it is the owner who must educate his pet. “For each one is responsible for his own conduct” Galatians 6: 5 NLT.

Sympathy with animals is closely linked to goodness of character, in such a way that it can be safely stated that someone who is cruel to animals cannot be a good person. A compassion for all living things is the strongest and surest test of moral conduct. Arthur Schopenhauer.

