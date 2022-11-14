Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the newly liberated city of Kherson. There he addressed his Army and assured that civilians were found murdered. The president accused Russian soldiers of committing more than 400 war crimes.

As “the beginning of the end” described the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, the liberation of the city of Kherson, in the south of the country.

The president visited his troops and triumphantly walked through the streets of the recently vacated city, just days after Russia announced the withdrawal of its soldiers in the face of the counteroffensive and the advance of the Ukrainians to recover the only regional capital that remained in the hands of the invading military.

The head of state awarded the soldiers medals and posed with them for photographs, all the while speaking defiant words.

“This is the beginning of the end of the war (…) We are reaching all the temporarily occupied territories step by step,” he said.

However, kyiv warns that they are discovering signs of atrocities, as in other liberated areas.

President Zelensky reported that authorities have found dead people in Kherson, the first city to fall to the Russians in March, a few days after Vladimir Putin ordered the war.

Investigators have found the bodies of dead civilians and military personnel and have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, the president stressed.

Zelensky also acknowledged the high price Ukrainian troops are paying in their staunch effort to push back Kremlin forces.

The conflict “took away the best heroes of our country,” he said.

Jersón assesses the damage and continues without water or energy service

After a couple of nights of jubilation over the liberation of their city, the inhabitants of Kherson began to assess the extent of the damage caused during the eight long months of Russian occupation.

A video released by kyiv shows Zelensky visibly moved, with his hand on his heart and singing the national anthem in front of his armed forces, while a soldier raised the yellow and blue Ukrainian flag.

People with badges around their shoulders cheered, cried and shouted in gratitude as the president walked through the city streets.

“It’s amazing. We’ve been waiting for it for nine months. Thank you,” resident Danila Yuhrenko said.







The end of the Russian occupation of the city, the only provincial capital its forces have taken since the invasion that began on February 24, has prompted days of celebration, but as winter approaches, its residents find themselves without heating, water or electricity, and have a shortage of food and medicine.

In addition, the Ukrainian president pointed out that the city is full of booby traps and mines.

Stoltenberg: “We must not underestimate Russia”

The Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine had won “an important victory” by retaking the city and other areas west of the Dnieper River. However, the Washington-based think tank noted that it “has by no means liberated the minimum territory essential for its future security and economic survival.”

An assessment with which the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, agreed, who during his visit to The Hague warned that the attacked country should not and cannot lower its guard.

“We must not make the mistake of underestimating Russia … The Russian armed forces retain a significant capacity, as well as a large number of troops, and Russia has shown its willingness to bear significant losses,” he said.

File-Russian soldiers in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. AP

In the past two months, Ukraine’s military has retaken dozens of towns and villages north of the city of Kherson, a key gateway to the country’s southern Crimean peninsula and illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

But the devastating war continues with bombings, civilian casualties and deaths on each side.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had completely captured the town of Pavlivka, in the eastern Donetsk region. Multiple Ukrainian officials have reported heavy fighting in the area in recent weeks. However, they did not confirm Pavlivka’s loss.

In Luhansk, another region in the east irregularly annexed by Moscow, kyiv forces have retaken 12 settlements, according to regional governor Serhiy Haidai.

