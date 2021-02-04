The good news is that the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by surfaces and other inanimate objects is a minor issue. That route of contagion, to which we owe our aversion to touching anything and a cornucopia of profits for the makers of hydroalcoholic gels, was more of an informed hypothesis than a proven fact. During the first half of 2020, the knowledge of this coronavirus was so scarce that the sanitary recommendations were based on the experience with other infectious agents and on the scarce data obtained in laboratory conditions very different from the one. real world we live in. It was already in July of last year when The Lancet showed that the risk of transmission of the coronavirus through surfaces had been exaggerated.

