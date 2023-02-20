The team led by Giannis (wrist injured, for him only 20”) wins the game of the stars 184-175 thanks to the show of the Boston winger, named Mvp. Defeated James’ team (Brown 35 points)

The All Star of the first times gives the first success as “captain” to Giannis and the first defeat to LeBron (5-0 as selector before the Salt Lake City event), but above all he sees the record of points scored in a game shattered of the stars. Jayson Tatum takes care of inscribing his name in the NBA record book by signing 55 points and leading Team Giannis to victory, 184-175.

The news — We start with something new. The “draft” of the two captains, to select the teams, is staged in the pre-game in front of the Salt Lake City crowd. An intriguing starter to the match that sees its most interesting moment when LeBron chooses Kyrie Irving as teammate. Preview of the next first of July when the Mavs player will be a free agent? We’ll see, with Irving you can never tell. It starts with Antetokounmpo who, with an evident bandage on his right wrist, immediately goes to the basket and then commits a foul on Doncic to be able to return to the bench. The All Star Game of the captain of Team Giannis thus lasts only 20”. However, a nice gesture from the Greek who, despite the injury, wants to greet the Salt Laker City crowd from the parquet. See also NBA: Carmelo Anthony turns 38, with 19 of them competing at the highest level of basketball

The race for the prize — LeBron James immediately makes it clear that he wants to aim for the MVP award of the match and frequently looks for a personal solution. Everyone knows that at the All Star Game you don’t defend, but in Utah perhaps you exaggerate and already from the tap-off nobody even pretends to get close to your opponent. Team Giannis in the first half receives an important contribution from Mitchell, who left a great memory on this parquet, and from a very inspired Tatum, on the other hand LeBron tries 11 conclusions in the first half, with the main candidate at the moment at the Mvp of the season, Jokic, who, however, prefers to dispense assists. Irving is by no means shy and goes into penetration with the defense that opens on command, arriving to score, without even struggling, 18 points in the first two quarters, with a “fair” 8/9 shooting. The Salt Lake City crowd also likes Lillard’s triples from sidereal distance, without defenses the result remains in the balance and after tying the first quarter (46-46) Team Giannis tries to accelerate in the final part of the second and reaches the break ahead 99-92. See also Resounding New Orleans, Phoenix again beats and draws the series: 2-2

The stars out — LeBron remained on the bench for the entire second half due to a problem with his right hand (it shouldn’t be anything serious), the two teams then closed the All Star Game without being able to count on their captains. Tatum sees the road paved for the conquest of the Mvp award and continues to score repeatedly, also continuously finding the basket from long range. The match goes by quickly without anyone even trying to defend by mistake and the leader of the Celtics takes advantage of it by scoring 27 points in the third quarter which ends with Team Giannis ahead 158-141. For the rules of the game of the stars the “target score” therefore becomes 182, 24 points are added to the team’s total, the advantage at the end of the third fraction. All eyes are on Tatum who surpasses the record set by Anthony Davis in 2017 (52 points), the basket that gives the victory to the team led by Antetokounmpo however signs it, naturally with the house specialty, the triple, Lillard. Celebrate Captain Giannis but above all celebrate Jayson Tatum who takes home the Kobe Bryant Mvp All Star Trophy, something really special for a player who grew up with the Black Mamba myth. See also The bluest draft ever: this is what Spanish and Procida hope for

Team Giannis: Tatum 55 (12/13, 10/18, 1/2 tl), Mitchell 40, Lillard 26. Rebounds: Tatum 10. Assists: Mitchell 10.

Team LeBron:Brown 35 (13/15, 3/12), Embiid, Irving 32. Rebounds: Brown 14. Assists: Irving 15.

February 20, 2023 (change February 20, 2023 | 07:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Tatums #Star #Game #Celtics #star #beats #LeBron