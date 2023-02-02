“The death toll was 12 until January 26. But it increased Thursday, as twenty people died, including two adults,” said Paul Kouassi, head of the youth association in the village of Kebo-Cankoro, about twenty kilometers from the city of Bouaké.

Other residents of the village confirmed the death toll.

Kouasseh explained that the deceased adults were two women, aged 60 and 70, who both died in a hospital in Bouaké, “after showing the same symptoms as the first deaths, which are vomiting and diarrhea.”

Recently, 33 residents of Kebo-Cankoro were admitted to the Bouaké University Hospital with similar symptoms, according to medical sources.

Two ministers visited the village in December after the first death was recorded, and Health Minister Pierre Demba visited on January 31 to assess the situation, according to Kwasieh.