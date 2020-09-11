Humanitarian assist was saved on the port of Beirut. Past the explosion, a sure confusion reigns in Lebanon after this new fireplace. “I’m actually like lots of people, indignant. You talked about three eventualities that President Michel Aoun mentions. Frankly, I’ve no confidence in any of his phrases. I’m indignant on the incompetence. , towards corruption. It’s ‘surreal’, superb that 5 weeks after, 700 meters from the scene of the crime, the carnage of August 4, we have now a rehearsal with a fireplace. We will solely be indignant at this regime which isn’t even capable of safe a criminal offense scene and the inhabitants of that metropolis “, deplores Lina Habou Habib, tutorial on the American College of Beirut.

No safety measures had been deliberate? “If we consult with the official speech, it’s a place that ought to have been. That’s the reason we surprise how it’s that there’s such a fireplace. Any state of affairs repeated is not sensible. It ought to have been safe. “, insists Lina Habou Habib.