Fedez was unable to hold back his tears when the photo of the former footballer was projected on the screen

Among the many topics covered by Fedez and Fabio Fazio in one of the latest episodes of What’s the weather like, Gianluca Vialli was also there. The rapper and the former footballer, although they didn’t know each other, bonded a lot during the period in which they were both fighting pancreatic cancer.

The new adventure of Fabio Fazio and his program Che Tempo Che Fa on Canale Nove got off to a great start, with excellent results in terms of audience.

In one of the last episodes, among the guests there was the rapper Fedez, who had the opportunity to tell the host various passages of his life, including obviously the illness which he had to face and which has still left its mark on him.

One of Fazio’s questions concerned Gianluca Vialli, a personality who in theory has nothing to do with Fedez, but who instead had a lot to share with him, given that they both had the pancreatic cancer. In the case of the former football champion, the disease as is known was fatal.

The rapper, when Vialli’s photo was shown on the screens, he couldn’t hold back his tears. Unforgettable for him, what Gianluca did in what was the worst moment of his life, even though they didn’t know each other at all.

The touching memory of Fedez

Credit: Che Tempo Che Fa –

It’s surreal, because I see it and it makes me want to cry. I have never seen him in person… I was lucky enough to have some acquaintances in common with him and the evening before he was hospitalized we were on the phone for several hours. And it is incredible that a person who at that moment himself was experiencing a tragedy, a drama, was able to carve out time to give comfort to a person he didn’t know at all. This says a lot about who Gianluca was on a human level.

Fazio then recalled his interview with Vialli and Gianluca’s words when he said that the illness, paradoxically, had made him become a better person.

The host then asked the rapper if he also felt the same thing. There answer by Fedez: