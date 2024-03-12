Since its release in 2020, Stumble Guys has experienced exponential growth, establishing itself as a global phenomenon with over 100 million players per month and 3 million per day. The video game, a frenetic online battle royale with obstacle courses, it catapults 32 challengers into a series of ever-changing maps, round after round, until the winner is crowned.

Thanks to his gameplay fun and accessible, it has captured the interest of millions of players around the world, especially the little ones, enthusiastic about being able to customize the characters using the over 200 skins available. AND Rocco Giocattoli announces: the arrival of an exclusive line of action figures and plush toys inspired by Stumble Guys in April. The collection is a tribute to the incredible success by Stumble Guys, which last year was awarded the title of Best Ongoing Game 2023 at the Google Play Best Awards.

THE fan they will have 24 6cm tall mini-figures available, including 6 rare specimens, as well as action figures 8 and 11 cm available both in surprise packs and in sets of 2, 4 and 8 personages, for those who want to quickly expand their collection. For collectable fanatics, key rings of 18 characters and plush toys of Mr Stumble, Inferno Dragon, Meowmer and Banana Guy will also be available.