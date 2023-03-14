Phil Collins retired from the scene in 2022, his former bandmate today talks about his current health conditions

The conditions of the great musician worsen Phil Collins. The news was broken by his former bandmate, Mike Rutherford.

“He is motionless now, enjoying life at home after working hard”. Phil Collins announced his retirement from the music business last year. Despite his health conditions, he had continued to take the stage and ad perform in wheelchair. But too many back surgeries have reduced him to conditions that are no longer compatible with that life.

His last concert dates back to March of 2022 in London, soon after the musician publicly announced his retirement:

Phil Collins announces his farewell to music. After the Genesis concert on Saturday 26 March in London, at the O2 Arena, the artist will no longer perform live. He wants to dedicate time to his family and his 5 and 9 year old children.

Phil Collins’ health problems began in 2007, after a serious spinal injury, due to diagnosed with a rare nerve disease. Over the years his conditions have worsened, although he has continued to perform even in a wheelchair. In 2015 he was also diagnosed with diabetes.

Somehow on the last Genesis tour I dislocated some vertebrae in the upper part of my neck and it hit my hands. After successful neck surgery, I can no longer hold a stick, sing standing up or play the piano.

These are his last words, before dedicating himself to his private life and his children. Now, sad news has come from his former bandmate. Phil Collins is got worse and now it is motionless. The affection he is receiving from all over the world is incredible. His name will remain forever engraved in the history of music.