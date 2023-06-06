The winner of “The academy”Cesia, surprises the public by sing in the streets of downtown Mexico Cityaccording to a recently leaked video on the Tik Tok platform where he is shown near Fine Arts.

He won a million pesos and sings in the street…

Cesia Saenzthe talented Honduran singer who took first place in the special edition of the twentieth anniversary of the popular TV show, received as award a contract to record two singles with Sony Music and one million pesos.

From win in august 2022, Cesia has experienced a meteoric rise in the entertainment industry. She appeared on numerous television shows, toured and performed at different venues, and even was recognized as the Revelation Artist 2022 by the prestigious SocialiTEEN magazine.

In addition, she was appointed ambassador of art and culture of Honduras in Mexico. However, despite these promising opportunities, few details are known about his post-show music career.

“I refuse” and “X you no longer” They were the first singles released by Cesia, who, despite the undeniable vocal quality of the artist, went unnoticed by the general public.

Although they managed to overcome million streams on Spotify, they did not have a lasting presence on radio stations. It seems that Cesia’s career has stalled, which could have motivated her decision to seek more exposure in new venues.

Do I change the big stages for something more local?

In an alleged attempt to revitalize her career, Cesia would have chosen to change the big stages and studios to the streets of Mexico City, as can be seen in the video leaked through social networks.

In the recording, she is seen performing “Antes de ti”, a song by the renowned Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte, in front of a small audience made up of curious passers-by and some spectators captivated by her talent.

The video quickly went viral, not only because some were able to recognize Cesia, but also because many of her followers considered that her talent was being wasted by TV Azteca.

Comments like “You will go far”, “This is how Cesia is done, without fear of success” and “What a pity that the winner of La Academia sings on the street” flooded social networks, highlighting the humility and courage of the so-called “Honduran Lioness”.

Is collaboration coming with Lila Downs?

At present, it is unknown if Cesia continues her musical career, although a few days ago she shared photographs from Sony studioswhere she is seen together with the renowned singer lilac downs. However, for now, Cesia has focused her attention on creating content, especially on the TikTok platform, where she has a solid base of 360,000 followers.

As fans and the general public eagerly await further news about the direction of Cesia’s career, her appearance on the streets of Mexico City singing with passion and determination proves that she has not lost her love for music and her Desire to share your talent with the world.