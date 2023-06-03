The International Astronomy Center confirmed that tomorrow, Sunday, an asteroid classified in the category of near-Earth asteroids (NEO) will pass at a close distance to Earth of 467 thousand km, which is close to the moon’s distance from it, indicating that the Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center photographed it. The asteroid from the sky of the Emirates yesterday evening, Friday, June 2, and the asteroid was named (2023 HO18), and it has a diameter of 50 meters.

The center indicated that the asteroid is moving at a speed of 17,000 km per hour, and its passage tomorrow is considered the closest during the next ten years, pointing out that many international observatories are monitoring and tracking it during this period, and many international observatories will allocate their time tomorrow to monitor and photograph the asteroid as it passes near. From the ground, as such observations work to increase the accuracy of the orbit and thus determine the percentage of its formation as a threat to the Earth in the future.