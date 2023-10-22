Home page World

Almost every child comes into contact with disturbing content through the media. Parents often lack an overview or spend too much time on their cell phones etc.

From Net-Kids to Millennials to Gen Z – children have changed their behavior towards technology and media significantly over the past few decades. But also Parents have different media behavior than before, many have now grown up in a world full of technology. Children’s media consumption can sometimes be lost sight of.

The health insurance company Pronova BKK has one on the topic Opinion poll carried out and the results published – parents should be in the Upbringing Above all, be open and lead by example.

How children and parents deal with media: “I’ll be happy to put my cell phone away for you”

In the survey, 78 percent of parents said they considered themselves good role models when it came to using media. At the same time, 62 percent of parents also say they spend too much time on their smartphones, laptops, etc. Nevertheless, social educator Clemens Beisel is not surprised by the results of the survey, as parents use the media differently than their children, for example for answering emails and online banking. “That means we can’t just look at the time, but also at what we do on the screen,” says the expert.

According to the survey, around half of parents have ignored their own child because they were busy using a medium, for example chatting on their smartphone. In order for children to get enough attention and develop good self-esteem, it is important that parents do not allow themselves to be distracted too much. But media use is by no means the only thing which can be problematic in education.

In order to be a good role model, parents should teach their children that in some situations the use of media – such as cell phones – is disruptive, for example when eating together. “Mothers and fathers should therefore set a good example. According to the motto: “You are important to me. “I’m happy to put my cell phone away for you,” explains Beisel.

Consequences of high media consumption among children – where dangers lurk

According to the expert, if children’s media consumption is particularly high, this can lead to poorer performance at school. However, the research results are not yet particularly meaningful because the use of smartphones among children has only been widespread for a few years. There is evidence that mental illnesses such as depression are promoted by social media. One educator finds it anyway “It’s not bad” that an author gave his 18-month-old son a smartphone.

Many parents fear a danger from the heavy use of media, for example through challenges on TikTok. Because they can be problematic and even change the body. According to Beisel, it’s not without reason: almost every child comes into contact with potentially harmful content through the media at least once. This could be, for example, the pressure to be accepted in group chats. However, disturbing content such as insults are often spread among children in the media.

“I see the dangers of racism that comes across as humor disguised, of videos from war zones, of Adolf Hitler stickers, of short films glorifying violence in which animals are slaughtered. “We don’t talk about it enough,” says Beisel.

Don’t punish children for media use: “Thanks for talking to me about it”

Many parents have problems maintaining control over their children’s usage behavior. According to the BKK, 52 percent of parents have allowed their children more time in the media “so that they can be calmed down” and therefore even have a bad conscience.

If a child has had bad experiences through the media – for example, through disturbing videos in a group – and approaches the parents about it, parents should be open. It’s best to “not punish the child or take the cell phone away from him, but rather say: ‘Thank you for talking to me about this,'” explains Beisel. A solution should then be sought together. In the case of an inappropriate video, you could take a screenshot and report the sender.

So that children’s media use doesn’t get out of hand: enable alternatives

To ensure that the time on the cell phone doesn’t get out of hand, the expert recommends giving children the opportunity to have hobbies at an early age. This gives children an alternative to using media. Sport, for example, can help reduce stress; children can also pass the time with books or instruments instead of using media. Incidentally, this only applies to heavy use of media – there is no such thing as “too little” media use. But the media is not the only thing that distinguishes today’s generations from previous ones, When it comes to parenting, Millennials do a lot of things differently than Boomer parents.

