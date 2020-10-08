Trump supporter Tina Chittom caused several scandal at Markus Lanz and not only made the ZDF presenter speechless, but also made all studio guests desperate.

The discussion turned to that Coronavirus * and the racism in the USA.

Hamburg – The opinions on Election of the US President in the USA continue to divide. Also in the talk group of Markus Lanz the election of the US president on November 3rd was the main topic. Per Donald Trump was Tina Chittom, a translator with a US passport. Chittom lives in Germany and is part of the republican division “Republicans Overseas”. With her statements she not only silenced moderator Markus Lanz, but also caused outrage among all guests.

Translator Tina Chittom caused a lot of outrage with her appearance at Markus Lanz © Screenshot ZDF

Trump scandal at Markus Lanz: Trump fan shocked with opinion about the corona virus

At the beginning, the American stated that she did Coronavirus * consider not dangerous. In doing so, she agrees with Donald Trump’s opinion. “I think it’s so exaggerated in the media. Just closing the world’s largest economy has dire consequences, ”said Chittom. Moderator Markus Lanz tries to hook up and addresses the more than 200,000 corona deaths in the USA, which significantly exceed the numbers in other countries. The Republican reply: “This is the way the world goes. Viruses do exist. ”

The rest of the conversation is about the face masks to which Donald Trump * takes a clear stance – for the US president they are a sign of weakness. Chittom also doubts the masks: “You don’t know whether they really work.” As an example, she refers to Sweden, where there are “no dead people”, despite the rather casual approach to the Corona pandemic.

Finally, physicist Prof. Dirk Brockmann takes over the conversation. The epidemiologist of Robert Koch Institute * assumes the American that everything she said is in fact wrong. He also criticized Donald Trump’s handling of his own corona infection. Tina Chittom rated the action of the US presidents completely opposite: “I think that’s a good thing.” Chittom continues: “Should one hide under the bed and paralyze the economy? Then people commit suicide. “

“Everything you say is factually wrong”.

Thanks for that statement @DirkBrockmann A terrible person who gets a screen for stupid thoughts on TV #Lance pic.twitter.com/NrNyzzjvzY – winewood (@ winewood42) October 7, 2020

Scandal at Markus Lanz: Trump fan sees “Black Lives Matter” supporters as racists

The second big topic of the evening is that racism as well as the “Black Lives Matter”Movement in the USA. In this area, too, Chittom positions itself far away from the other guests. It refers to studies that African Americans are responsible for 40 percent of violent crime in the United States, but make up only 6 percent of the population. In addition, she sees the “Black Lives Matter” movement as “racist against whites” because it “blames the whites”. Moderator Markus Lanz tries to draw the subject to the structural problems in the US, through which dark-skinned children come into contact with crime. Chittom blocks and sticks to her opinion: “It has nothing to do with racism. There are sociological reasons for this. Or genetic. ”Both Prof. Brockmann and actor Christian Berkel react indignantly:“ That is the basis of racism, ”said Berkel.

Scandal at Markus Lanz: Social media reacts angrily to Tina Chittom’s appearance

For years we have criticized the “invitation practice” of German talk shows, but this program must have consequences. A low point in public TV. I am shocked. #Lance pic.twitter.com/MeQpM5TSDP – Liban Farah⚪️🔴⚪️ (@LibanFa) October 8, 2020

Why do you share the video of this right-wing trulla, which sat at Lanz’s yesterday, with a comment from you about it? That is exactly the strategy of these people. Don’t fall for it again and again, my God. They all laugh up their sleeves. I just don’t understand anymore – Tommi Schmitt (@TommiSchmitt) October 8, 2020

Markus Lanz closes the topic with the words: "It's so underground. We shouldn't do that at that level. "The voices open Social media are directed strongly against Tina Chittom. However, it is also criticized why that ZDF gives the translator space for their opinion with an invitation to the show.

