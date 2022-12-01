Home page World

Of: Ines Baur

Split

Lottery, pools, lottery – just hit the jackpot once. But what do you do with the profit? (Iconic image) © Tom Weller/dpa/Iconic image

Cyril and his wife Maria have won over £500,000 together. They afford a honeymoon and butter. Another syndicate winner is excited to see her bank manager’s face.

Mablethorpe – Cyril Hellewell and his wife Maria live in the small coastal town of Mablethorpe, in Lincolnshire, England. The two belong to a betting community that won the postcode lottery. A jackpot of £7.9million, around €9million, was shared among the winners, reports cambridge-news.co.uk.

In Germany, a record lottery win of 110 million euros went to a syndicate in the first half of the year.

Lottery winner – that’s why he wants to buy butter

“It’s a miracle,” says 56-year-old Cyril. Last year he would have tied the knot of marriage. He and Maria both typed and together won £526,666 – the equivalent of over €600,000. Now he is happy to finally be able to go on his honeymoon thanks to winning the lottery. The couple had always wanted to travel to Egypt. Now her dream can become a reality. But before he goes honeymooning, he wants to buy something completely different. “First thing I’m going to do is get some lurpak (butter) for the fridge, it’s that expensive these days. I can buy at least 10 packs now.”

In Germany, too, food prices are climbing to record levels due to inflation. Experts criticize.

Lottery winner wants to see her bank advisor’s face

Another lucky winner is Beverly White. The 82-year-old is the great-grandmother of 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband Michael, 81, also had two raffle tickets and won over half a million pounds. Beverley, who has been a registered nurse for over 30 years, never thought this would happen to her. “I’d like to see my bank manager’s face when the money comes into my account,” she says. “I don’t think I’ve ever made that much money in my life and I worked from the age of 15 until I retired.” With the money she could help the two children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “It will be an unforgettable Christmas.”

Editor’s Note: Gambling can be addictive. Anyone who thinks they are addicted to gambling or know someone who might be addicted to gambling can get help. About at the Federal Center for Holistic Enlightenment.