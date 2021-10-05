According to the British newspaper, “The Sun”, the size of this comet, which is heading towards the solar system, is equivalent to 11.5 of Mount Everest.

Astronomers are monitoring the movement of this comet, which is 62 miles wide, and was named “Bernard Neely”.

Experts explain that the size of this comet is a thousand times more than the usual sizes of comets.

For this reason, astronomers say that this comet is the largest comet ever to occur to this day.

It is likely that this comet will reach our solar system by the year 2031, according to estimates issued by the Arxiv.org scientific platform.

Since the comet is so large, in an unprecedented way, it was initially suspected to be a dwarf planet.

And when the space object was observed more closely, it turned out that it had a glowing “tail”, which is an indication that it is an icy comet heading towards the warmer solar system.

The good news, according to experts, is that this comet does not pose any threat to the planet we live on.

The distance that separates our planet from this comet is very enormous, because it is equivalent to 29 times the distance between the sun and the planet Earth.

And when this comet will get very close to the solar system, it will be in the orbit of the planet Saturn, that is, it will remain far from Earth.

The researchers studied the path of this comet, and found that the last time it visited our solar system was 3.5 million years ago.

Experts say that the approach of this comet, allows scientists to know important things about what is outside our solar system.