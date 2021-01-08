It is sad, but very true, having to pay for a service that does not exist. In the last few months, I traveled on Highway 2, or Provincial Route 2, and other accesses to go to the Atlantic coast. I was able to verify that the general condition of the routes is not the best. Step to detail.

Driveways have deficiencies, in some important cases, which could be the cause of accidents. The signaling is deficient. The shoulders have no maintenance. The toll booths each have fewer platforms / people attending. The values ​​of the tolls increased and there is a lack of tasks. When the highway crosses a town, the speed is reduced to 60 kilometers per hour. The authorities should carry out the necessary works to avoid this.

On the other hand, on a highway whose maximum speed is 120 km / h, there are cameras that control a maximum speed of 60 km / h. Who designs these standards?

The state of Highway 2.

I also noticed that they reappear cameras in tiny vans on the side of the road for the indiscriminate “hunting” of offenders. They have identification of municipalities. Do the municipalities have jurisdiction over a provincial route or do they carry out these controls simply for a collection purpose?

I think that the payment of the toll should be canceled until the detailed inconveniences are normalized.

We should remember that with the birth of toll roads, the national authorities assured that, despite the existence of toll collection stations, alternative routes would be enabled to be able to tour without charge. Where are they?

Things keep getting bad. Nobody responds for poor performance and the user continues to pay. That way you never get better. Wake up, authorities.

Fernando AL Martinez

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

“Trump constitutes a mirror of Latin America”

A supporter of Donald Trump breaks into the United States Capitol with a flag of the Confederate States on Wednesday Photo: EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo.

What is happening in the United States is an image of what is happening in our homeland. The sovereignty of a nation is the validity of the institutional order. And the leaders have the responsibility to give full effect to that order. If any citizen breaks the law, it indirectly affects that order.

In this case, the system is in charge of restoring order, imposing the law and punishing the violator. When the person who does not respect the institutional order is a powerful person like the president of the United States, Donald Trump, the system cracks and invites his followers not to respect order.

In addition, it shows that respecting the system is a mere matter of force and not of reason and justice, which also invites others to violate the rules they do not like. In that sense, Trump is a mirror of Latin America and fundamentally of our homeland.

In that image you can see the cause of our decline: the lack of respect for the institutional order of those who are powerful. Since 1930 in our country a system has prevailed, with few intervals, in which force replaces the will of the whole and allows the will of the powerful to be imposed.

Thank you Trump for showing us our sorry image. TOlet’s take hold of their “mistakes”Let’s save our homeland and lead it on a path of greatness. Our children demand it of us.

Hugo Recabarren

[email protected]

Those who should “look for another job”

The president, Alberto Fernández and the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: Photo: Presidency.

In the most Argentinian version of the Spanish language, Vice President Cristina Fernández spoke out vehemently. He did it true to his style monopolizing not only attraction in an act together with President Alberto Fernández, but also news and newspaper headlines, as well as the impact on public opinion.

There is no doubt that the message was mainly addressed to Justice, which has shown incipient signs of independence, but which is torn between slowness and government pressure.

Meanwhile, the President only managed to applaud in a complacent way like someone who does it obsequiously before his boss.

From my humble condition as a merchant that generates genuine jobs, who has undergone quarantines as sterile as state aid, I propose “that they look for another job”:

All those successful professionals who cannot prove their assets and become enmeshed in power, taking refuge in jurisdiction.

Those who from the dissidence glimpsed a once objective and critical position that collapsed before the appetizing proposal of a position that they had not even imagined. Thus they revealed that ethics is not their greatest virtue.

Those who rose to the top of power promising once and for all to end populism and corruption and left the country even more indebted. They rewarded us for their ineptitude with the return of the worst that happened to us in institutional history.

The entire pestilential political class (with exceptions) that for decades has plunged Argentina into a poverty never seen before. Situation they use extortively with gifts as miserable as they are necessary to obtain their only objective: to win the next elections.

Paulo villar

[email protected]

“I don’t feel represented by feminism”

Camp for free and safe legal abortion law in December. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

This letter goes with great pain, from woman to woman. Why don’t I feel represented by feminism? Feminism promises to care for, listen to, and empower women. However, the millions of women who took to the streets and the networks to demand that other options be sought to fight against clandestine abortion they were not heard, much less taken into account. Rather they were silenced and viewed with contempt. I am among them.

Feminism promises tolerance for ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity. However, in the middle of one of the most important festivals of my religion, they did not defend me when the government wanted to impose on me in a hurry a project that systematically went against my ideals (not to say against reason), and that divided the country in two. There was no rest for the Catholic at the end of the year he celebrated the Octave of Christmas, which begins on December 25 and ends on January 1, watching in the streets of Congress.

Feminism promises equality between men and women, but only values ​​the claims of those who agree with its ideals. I asked that we look for another way to protect women from the danger of clandestine abortion other than its legalization. Many other men and women asked for it as well.

But our claim was worth less than others. There was nothing of equality. They only wanted the abortion, they were not interested in looking for alternatives. In the end, I didn’t quite understand if what they were looking for was caring for the woman, or the abortion itself.

For this reason, I ask feminism not to speak on behalf of all women, because it lacks a large number of Argentine women to listen and respect, to be able to say that. Many brave and strong women, and me, among them.

Jimena gaviola

[email protected]