According to some rumours that are becoming more and more insistent Chiara Ferragni is about to close its historic store in Milan, located exactly in Via Capelli. The alleged closure is scheduled for the month of August. Could the store opened in 2017 really lower its shutters once and for all? Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Over the last period Chiara Ferragni has found herself facing some difficulty which have suddenly overwhelmed his sentimental and private life. Following the Pandoro scandal up to the stormy separation with Fedez after five years of marriage, the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the center of the gossip.

This time it was a story that made the influencer the protagonist of a gossip sensational report emerged regarding his career. In fact, according to some rumors, he historic shop in Milan, which opened in 2017, is about to close its doors for good. In detail, the boutique located in Via Capelli could close in August.

To spread this indiscretion It was the weekly magazine “Chi” which, a few days ago, had also paparazzied Fedez in the company of Taylor Mega. At the moment we are not aware of the reliability of this news as the person directly concerned has not released any official statements on the matter. Therefore, we can only wait for a possible announcement on social media by the digital entrepreneur.

Chiara Ferragni: the alleged flirtation between Fedez and Taylor Mega

After numerous rumors about an alleged flirt, Fedez and Taylor Mega they were caught together. The alleged relationship between the singer and the model would have pushed Chiara Ferragni to block the former Big Brother contestant on social media. The weekly magazine “Chi” photographed the two as they were leaving a restaurant of Milan in the company of Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and his partner. Subsequently, all four would have gone inside the entrepreneur’s house.