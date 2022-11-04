Colima, Colima.- With the aim of reducing transfer times, on Friday, November 4, the expansion of the Highway Guadalajara – Colimain his section transvolcanic.

The highway went from two to four lanes from kilometer 3 to 120, they built 14 bridges and seven special structures, which will reduce the travel time from two hours to one and a half hours, as well as provide greater road safety.

According to the announcement made this Thursday at the morning press conference of Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe work in general cost 3 thousand 78 million pesos, but only for the expansion 393 million pesos were allocated.

We recommend you read:

This highway will be useful for an annual daily average of 15,253 vehicles, will benefit 16,000 inhabitants of the area, in addition to having generated 600 direct jobs and 1,200 indirect jobs.