Team of the future Lula government works to release resources above the spending ceiling to pay for promises

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) criticized the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Transition, which is being created by the team of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to pierce the spending ceiling. According to the general, the economic plan is “a rape in the budget”.

“now he [Lula] You have a cucumber to peel, don’t you? Governing Brazil is not a simple thing. I can already see that they are making a move in Congress to rape the Budget. It’s a big problem he has in front of him”, said the senator-elect in an interview with Radio Gaucho on Thursday (4.Nov.2022).

Mourão referred to the PEC that is being designed by the vice president-elect and leader of the transition team, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), together with the budget rapporteur, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI).

The idea is to release funds outside the spending ceiling for measures considered a priority by Lula’s team, such as: payment of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, with a bonus of R$ 150 for each child up to 6 years old and compliance with the Constitutional minimum investment in health.

For this, the transition team estimates that it will need to break the ceiling by at least R$85 billion in 2023. The release would be voted on by Congress.

According to deputy Enio Verri (PT-PR) – which is taking care of the budget area in the transition, to pay for the maintenance of the value of the Aid with the additional next year, BRL 175 billion will be needed, but there is only BRL 105 billion foreseen in the Budget sent by the current government.

As for the minimum constitutional investment in health, R$ 15 billion is missing, according to Verri.

PT members also want resources outside the ceiling to resume stopped works, further increasing the cost of the amendment.

“The priority is the stopped works. How do you recover GDP growth? Intervening. We discussed that recovering the works, this implies more investments, solves employment, increases the collection and grows the GDP. So we want to allocate a value that will be discussed to make the works progress, but these criteria are political”declared the deputy.