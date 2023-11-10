Too much Pro Recco, even for Vasas. There is no story in the Super Cup match in Chiavari, for the ninth time the trophy goes to the Biancocelesti (the third in a row) who thus achieve the grand slam again after having won the Scudetto, Italian Cup and Champions League (the other pokers had arrived in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2015 and 2022). From the defeat in the 2021 Scudetto final onwards, against Brescia, the Ligurians have won everything they could. Very clear score: 18-10 (3-1, 4-1, 3-5, 8-3), six goals each for Cannella and Zalanki.

WITH EASE

—

Even without the injured Di Fulvio and Ivovic, very serious absences, Sukno’s team controls the match right from the start and in the middle of the match they already find themselves with a clear gap at 7-2, entirely managed by Cannella with a poker and by Zalanki with a hat-trick, while Del Lungo is appreciated between the posts. Against the Hungarians coached by Nikic (the Serbian Olympian played with the Recco team from 2009 to 2011), winners of the Euro Cup in the double final in April with Savona, the Pro team eased into the third half which closed at 10-7, then returned to stretch decisively. Many excellent goals, including Presciutti’s soft palombella for the 16-9. Happy Sandro Sukno: “Really a good performance, we demonstrated our value and in a one-off match this is never a given. We had raised the tension in the last ten days and the approach was positive.” Applause also from coach Campagna for the Recco team who lead the A-1 with maximum points and have already achieved the arithmetic passage to the second phase of the Champions League with two days to spare. The refereeing of Alexandrescu and Dervieux was too taxing.