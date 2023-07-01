This high price shows how much some are willing to pay for genetically high-quality samples of this type of cow.
This high price will spread across the international livestock market, highlighting the value of the breed and enhancing its reputation around the world.
This strain originated from India and was named after the Indian Nellore region in the state of Andhra Pradesh, and it is famous for its white color and sagging skin.
its specifications
- One of the most important breeds in Brazil.
- Able to grow even with poor quality forages.
- Easily multiply.
- Resistant to a number of parasitic infections, due to its thick skin texture making it difficult for blood-sucking insects to penetrate.
- Resistant to hot weather, its sweat glands are twice as large and 30 percent more numerous than those found in most European breeds of cows.
