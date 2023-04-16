Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a vehicle owner accusing a girl of defrauding him and buying the vehicle, whose price is 140,000 dirhams, according to a forged deposit receipt, and registering it in the name of a friend of hers.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl and a young man, in which he demanded that they be obligated to pay an amount of 140 thousand dirhams in addition to fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that he owns a 2017 model vehicle, and the first defendant offered to buy the vehicle from him, and the latter agreed to sell Provided that the price of the vehicle is 140 thousand dirhams, and as a result of a problem with the first defendant in passing, she asked him to register the vehicle in the name of the second defendant, and he transferred the vehicle in the name of the second defendant at her request, and after registering the vehicle, the price agreed upon by them was not paid.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff was interrogated about the sale contract, and he stated that there was no sale contract, and that there were only conversations via WhatsApp between him and the defendant, and that she sent him a copy of a deposit of the amount for the price of the vehicle, but he did not receive any sums and no sums were deposited in His account, while the second defendant submitted a request memorandum at its conclusion to dismiss the case with its referral to hear witnesses and oblige the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses, while the first defendant was absent from attendance.

For its part, the court clarified that the proof of the length of the papers is that evidence of payment of the price of the vehicle has been submitted according to the transfer receipt issued at the expense of the plaintiff, and then the proof of the court is that the plaintiff has received the full price of the vehicle, the subject matter of the case, according to that receipt, and that does not affect what The plaintiff decided that the amount was not deposited in his bank account, that there was tampering with the receipt, that it was fictitious, and that it was planned by the two defendants to trap him, as he did not provide evidence that the amount was not transferred to his account, nor did he submit any criminal judgment condemning The defendants regarding the defrauding of him according to that receipt and that it was a fictitious transfer and suspected of forgery, and then the court did not prove the validity of the plaintiff’s claim regarding the price of the vehicle, and the court ruled to reject the case and obligated the one who filed it to pay the expenses.