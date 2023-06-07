“Laura G is pretty bad…!” says Daniel Bisogno regarding the work carried out by the presenter on Televisión Azteca, in an interview with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda.

Daniel Bisogno, host of the ‘Ventaneando’ program for 27 years, is one of the most controversial entertainment journalists, because whenever he gives his opinion about artists he causes controversy and now he does it again, only when referring to Laura G.

Bisogno is not used to keeping what he feels and thinks in relation to figures from the world of entertainment, he criticizes their work and sometimes interferes in their private lives, which annoys many.

Laura G. Instagram Photo

Laura G is one of the television hosts in Mexico who currently works for Televisión Azteca, where Bisogno also works, but apparently he doesn’t like how she works and expresses it to Mara Patricia Castañeda.

“What is Laura G doing in Azteca? What merits does she have as a host or journalist? It leaves much to be desired! It’s pretty bad, besides, people don’t forget to bring a story back,” Daniel Bisogno mentions when Castañeda asks his opinion about the driver from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

Daniel Bisogno. Instagram photo

“It’s pretty bad!”: Daniel Bisogno attacks Laura G, from Televisión Azteca

In addition, Bisogno points out that Laura G did not have to be received “with a red carpet, or bomo, or dishes” on Televisión Azteca, because she is not a good conductor, although others do, like Adal Ramones.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment news on your WhatsApp