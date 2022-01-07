Water, reed and willow swamp. Thousands of bobbing water birds, a fishing great egret. “This area would be perfect for them,” says Pepijn Calle of Stichting Het Zeeuwse Landschap. With our backs to the wind, we are standing on the Philipsdam, in the middle of the Zeeuws-Hollandse Delta. We overlook the sweet Krammer-Volkerak. “Look there: a beautiful island with low vegetation. A wide buffer around it, enough shallow water for fishing. Yes, I just see them breeding here. Dozens of couples can fit on that island.”

They are not there now, not even for miles around, but they can breed here again someday. Pelicans, that’s what Calle is talking about. Dalmatian Pelicans, to be precise. Mighty fish eaters, as heavy as a mute swan but with a wingspan of 3.5 meters. With their characteristic silhouettes and scoop beaks they seem very exotic. Yet they once belonged to our swamps like storks to the meadows. But towards the end of the Middle Ages they died out here, due to overhunting and loss of nature. Now you only find them in Southeastern Europe, and further into Central Asia.

Biggest flying fish eater

The Dalmatian Pelican (Pelecanus crispus) is one of the largest flying birds in the world. With its 11 to 12 kilos and wingspan of up to 3.5 meters, it rivals the giant albatross. Compared to its cousin the rosy pelican (Pelecanus onocrotalus) he is somewhat larger and has a brighter colored, orange-red throat pouch. On his head he wears a tangled dot of feathers – hence his name. The Dalmatian Pelican was once widespread in Europe, Central and East Asia. Now several thousand pairs breed in southeastern Europe and ten to twenty thousand in Central Asia. Dalmatian pelicans eat almost exclusively freshwater fish, which they catch swimming. The throat pouch serves as a landing net, but also to store fish for later, or for the fry. The pelicans breed on the ground, in colonies on islands. They lay an average of two to three eggs. From six weeks, the young are swimming in crèches; after twelve weeks they can fly.

“This could become a core area for a breeding population of Dalmatian Pelicans,” says Calle about the entire Zeeuws-Hollandse Delta. “Just like the Oostvaardersplassen and the Frisian Lake District. They can also fish in the Lauwersmeer, the Gelderse Poort and the Scheldt basin in Belgium.” That’s all in a report which appeared at the end of 2021: Dalmatian pelican opportunities in the Netherlands and Flanders. The report was written by ecologist Gijs Kurstjens, Sovon Vogelonderzoek Nederland, Wageningen UR and the Flemish Institute for Nature and Forest Research. Clients were various European nature organisations, including Het Zeeuwse Landschap and ARK Natuurontwikkeling.

The report concludes: the Low Countries are again suitable for the Dalmatian pelican. At least 250 couples could live here. The water quality is good, there is plenty of fish and there are plenty of possible breeding grounds. But we have to give the species a helping hand. The birds will not come back here on their own.

The Netherlands has not been suitable for large, iconic swamp species for centuries. Our country has a long history of hunting, poisoning, egg collection, felling of trees, land reclamation and drainage. Lush swamps with winding creeks gave way to polders with straight water courses. Gradually, water pollution was added.

“In my youth, all types of swamps went bad,” says Leo Linnartz of ARK Natuurontwikkeling, who is also on the Philipsdam with his binoculars. “You hardly saw purple herons and spoonbills anymore. Sea eagles were a rarity. Otters and beavers weren’t there at all.”

Mountain ranges in the way

But in recent decades the tide has turned. The Oostvaardersplassen started in 1968, in the brand new Flevopolder. Soon it was bursting with fish and waterfowl. From 1980 onwards, water quality improved throughout Western Europe due to stricter environmental legislation. And around the same time, a new policy was introduced regarding the layout of the Dutch river area, with more room for natural processes. Flood risk management was the driving force, but as a bonus a lot of new, wet nature developed in the deltas and floodplains.

“And then you had the Delta Works,” says Calle. The sweet Krammer-Volkerak was created here from 1987, when the Philipsdam was closed. “It is now one of the richest freshwater areas in Europe, with unprecedented numbers of waterfowl.”

If the area is suitable for pelicans again, won’t they return on their own, just like the white-tailed eagle in 2006? “For the Dalmatian pelican, that chance is virtually nil,” answers Linnartz. “First, because mountain ranges are blocking the way. Pelicans rarely fly higher than 1,500 meters.” The nearest colonies are in Montenegro and the Danube Delta. The Alps, the Carpathians and the Balkan Mountains are in the way.





In addition, pelicans breed in colonies. You need at least a few dozen pairs to start a new colony. Linnartz thinks this will never work with the average of one or two bums a year in Western Europe. Moreover, in Central Europe there is hardly any suitable habitat for bridging. “Of course we prefer that species return on their own,” says Linnartz. “But with species that cannot survive on their own, you should not be afraid to lend them a hand. After all, we have helped them the other way in the past as well.”

Calle agrees. “The species disappeared because of us,” he says. “Then we also have a responsibility to bring him back, when the conditions are right again and the species cannot do it on its own.”

benefit too

We walk around the Slikken van de Heen, a rugged point of Sint Philipsland owned by Het Zeeuwse Landschap. Creeks and reed beds alternate with grassland with sea buckthorn, birches and willows. Cows, Konik horses and wisents graze here, which together keep the landscape open. The wisents, or European bison, have been reintroduced here. “They play a special role in managing this area,” Calle says. “Look there: they just break those birches in half and even pull over the sea buckthorns. Cows don’t.”

The wisents are therefore useful: they prevent the area from growing over. But why would we want Dalmatian pelicans back? “The species has traditionally belonged here,” Calle says. “The Netherlands, with all its swamps, was one of the core areas in Europe.” As a large fish eater, the pelicans play a special role in the ecosystem. Large fish eaters complete the system, says the ecologist.

And they can help get people excited about conservation, Linnartz adds. “As a manager, if you want to create a resting area for waterfowl, it helps if you say that you are doing that for the pelicans,” he says. “We can already see that with the sea eagle. And in the meantime, all kinds of other species benefit from it.”

Fishermen do not have to worry that the pelicans will eat all their fish: the birds are too few for that. In fact, many fishermen have a soft spot for it, Linnartz knows. In Southern Europe they take holidaymakers and photographers on board. That could also be done in the Netherlands. Pelicans can become a tourist attraction, and even a business model. However, he emphasizes: “Not everything has to be functional. The crucian pelican is just part of it. If we can bring him back here, then we should.”

The new report does not describe how you should do that. The specialists do have a few ideas about it. Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam has a colony of Dalmatian pelicans. They reproduce so successfully that the zoo is using birth control. “Blijdorp has a lot of experience with this variety,” says Calle, “and also actively participates in our project group.”

You could release a group of clipped pelicans Pepin Calle The Zeeland Landscape

So you could relatively easily release pelicans from Blijdorp – and from other zoos that participate in the European breeding programme. This was set up because the species has a ‘vulnerable’ status in the wild. That is another argument for putting the animals out here: new habitat gives the species a stronger base.

If you cut off the large flight feathers of one wing, a bird cannot fly for a while. “So you could release a group of clipped pelicans in a suitable location,” Calle says, “and then feed them for a while, to bind them to the area. You can then gradually reduce that supplement.” When the feathers have grown back, the pelicans themselves can forage for a wider area.

“We expect captive animals to survive here,” Calle said. “An escaped pelican has roamed around in the north of the Netherlands for more than a year.” But he doesn’t dare say how base-fixed birds will eventually be. “Eventually they will pick the best areas for themselves.”

Gardening

We also pay a visit to a bird hide. Thousands of water birds float on the water. High in the sky a white-tailed eagle circles, with sunlight on its snow-white tail.

Zjoof, sjoof, sjoof, we hear. The hut is in the shadow of a couple of huge wind turbines, part of the Krammer Wind Farm. “The report also describes potential threats,” Calle said. “Wind farms are one of them.” Pelicans, like other birds, are at risk of hitting a wing. “In the future, the energy transition will increasingly rub shoulders with nature objectives,” he predicts. “But you can take measures to limit mortality. For example, this park is equipped with a camera detection system. The blades are automatically stopped when a large bird flies by.”

You can call the reintroduction of animal species gardening. But in fact everything in the Netherlands is gardening, Calle thinks. “If you have to pamper a species full-time to keep it here, I don’t think it makes much sense,” he says. “But if you can give them a helping hand with minor interventions, why not do it?” Linnartz agrees: “If you want to have nature in the Netherlands, you will have to move pragmatically along with the opportunities that are available. I think that’s better than being very straight-forward.”

With their binoculars the gentlemen scan the bird puddle. Calle: „It would be fantastic if you really had to take a good look later: what kind of white dot is floating there? Is it a mute swan, a whooper swan? Or maybe just a Dalmatian pelican?”

Sport fishing in the Netherlands ‘An enrichment’

Joop Bongers, director of Sportvisserij Nederland: “This research has been done very well. The Dalmatian Pelican is an endangered species in the wild, so it’s good to have the ambition to release it here. We support that ambition. We also do this for programs for sturgeon, eel and salmon, for example. “We don’t see those pelicans as a threat, no. They will be such small numbers that they will not affect the fish stock. Pelicans only eat small fish. They really don’t all need to be large to maintain the fish stock. Cormorants have been concerned about their impact on fish stocks, but the situation has now stabilised. Anglers will only be happy with the arrival of pelicans. It is a strangely beautiful bird. A great opportunity to see it once, just like the bald eagle. Our swamps are a natural system that not only humans are allowed to use. We see this increasing biodiversity as an enrichment.”