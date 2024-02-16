Power and portability are some of the characteristics for which this one stands out. Singer M3405 Sewing Machine offered by the 'Mamá Lucha' company who usually wins over families with their prices.

This time it caught the attention of sewing lovers and you are looking for a powerful, portable machine at an incredible price, Bodega Aurrera almost gave away the powerful Singer M3405 Sewing Machine, now only $5,290 instead of $6,939.

In addition to this, so that you can take advantage of the sewing power that the M3405 offers, combined with its portability and the support of the renowned Singer brand, Bodega Aurrera offers to purchase it with the comfort of up to 6 months without interest of $881.67.

Characteristics:

⦿ 23 Stitches: With the versatility of 23 stitches, the M3405 is perfect for any type of sewing, from utilitarian to decorative and flexible for stretch fabrics.

⦿ Automatic Winder and Threader: Facilitates the preparation process, saving you time and effort.

⦿ 1-Step Buttonhole: Create buttonholes quickly and easily with just one step.

⦿ Power: 70W

⦿ Voltage: 120V

⦿ Weight: 6kg

⦿ Vertical Bobbin System: Ensures smooth and efficient sewing.

⦿ Automatic Threader: Simplifies the threading process so you can focus on your creativity.

⦿ Modern and Ergonomic Design:

⦿ The M3405 not only stands out for its performance, but also for its modern and ergonomic design. Express your personality in every project with a machine that combines functionality and style.

Recommendations for use:

⦿ Unplug the machine when not in use for safety.

⦿ Avoid direct exposure to the sun to preserve the color of the product.

⦿ Clean the surface with a damp cloth for optimal maintenance.