Twitch tightened its measures to sanction the channels that showed the streamers in few clothes, but they did not take long to find a legal vacuum to continue teaching skin.

The rules stipulate that it is only allowed to appear in a bathing suit if the context allows it, so some users moved their set to pools and bathtubs.

Of course not everyone has taken this setting with good eyes, and a streamer broke out against this practice that is used to give some suggestive content.

The trend of the so-called channels Hot tub began to increase within the category Just chatting, and basically they show men and women in bathing suits.

Felix Lengyel, a recognized streamer from Twitch with the pseudonym of xQcOW, recently criticized this new trend through his Twitter account, calling it pathetic.

‘I’ll be honest, this Hot Tub craze is by far the most pathetic thing I’ve seen on Twitch in all time. What a sad reality. Please get this crap off the front page. ‘

Just do a quick search in the category Just chatting from Twitch to realize how they have circumvented the rules to appear scantily clad.

Sometimes it is enough to have a small inflatable pool, even without water, so that it is not detected as an offense.

Although anyone can use Twitch for whatever purpose they want, this makes it clear that the regulations put in place to combat suggestive content were not effective.

The most worrying thing is that the fashion of the Hot tub it is growing exponentially and the public seems to be accepting it gladly.

What do you think about this practice on the platform? Will this be the return of the so-called boob streamers?

