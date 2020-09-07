All runners and managers are tested for the coronavirus on Monday. A crucial moment, because depending on the results, some teams could be forced to leave the event.

Rest day for the riders on the Tour de France, Monday, September 7, but there is no question of slacking off in the fight against the coronavirus. Tests to detect the presence of Covid-19 in the peloton are on the program. The tests began on Sunday in Pau and will continue part of the day on Monday in La Rochelle, where the peloton has put down its bags.

Tests carried out by a cell specially set up on the caravan and which can also work in an emergency. A double threat hangs over the riders, that of contamination but also that of exclusion from the team. However, the majority of runners take it with philosophy. “We ignore all that, here we are in the race really, explains Nans Peters, one of the French stage winner. We respect barrier gestures and we are in the team bubble so that shouldn’t be a problem. For now, we are not thinking of the negative. “

And yet, it would take little for the sky to fall on the heads of the various formations. At the request of the teams, the International Cycling Union (UCI) had recommended excluding an entire team if two of the eight riders showed proven contamination. But the authorities have reinstated the measure initially planned by the organization: exclusion will take place if contamination is confirmed for two people among the eight runners and their supervision, for a total of 30 people.

The risk is therefore greater, but necessary to protect the Grande Boucle, explains Tour director Christian Prudhomme: “Everything has been put in place to defend the Tour and it’s because it’s going to be like this that we got the authorization from the authorities. It’s part of the game, everyone has accepted it.”

Several teams were tested on Sunday, but others must renounce their time off today in this day of rest where minutes are precious.

The difference with the other years is that we will not be able to see our wives and our children. The basis will remain rest.Cyril Gautier, French runner to franceinfo

Here again, the Tour director assumes. “The rest day may be less serene than other rest days, recognizes Christian Prudhomme. But you know, we also had in our tumultuous past days of rest that were complicated. So there you go, it’s part of the game we know very well. “ No worries for the Tour director: “no more than that, and not something that will keep me from sleeping, that’s for sure.”

The tests, which concern around 650 people in the teams and part of the organization, will be handled in Paris. The results and any decisions that may be necessary will be communicated jointly by the UCI and the Tour organization on Tuesday morning, before the start of the 10th stage.

Covid test day on the Tour de France – Report by Jean-Pierre Blimo

