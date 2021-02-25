Under the slogan “It’s over. Resign,” the group of self-convened producers Campo + Ciudad will join other citizen groups to accompany the demonstrations on Saturday, February 27, due to the vip vaccine scandal.

“The vaccine scandal is the straw that broke the camel’s back. The government crowns a year of economic, social and health failures with the most abject event imaginable: leaving the doctors and nurses who are in the trench to vaccinate without vaccines to officials, friends, relatives and militants, “they warned.

“As if this were not enough of an insult to Argentine society, the only official reaction was to put all the blame on a minister and continue as if nothing had happened,” they added.

In this sense, they affirmed that the slogan “it’s over” should be read as the decision of a people whose patience, tolerance and responsibility they systematically abused. “The tolerance for nepotism and corruption has ended. The tolerance for nepotism and corruption has ended. The custom of blaming the opposition, journalism or citizens for every barbarity that they cannot hide,” said the group.

According to the text, this time they will march to demand the immediate resignation of all those involved in the VIP vaccinated scandal, from those who received the vaccine, or managed it for family and friends, to the last official who, knowing about this, did not report it immediately. It touches whoever touches him and whoever falls falls.

“And, as we know that this inadmissible practice was also replicated at the provincial and municipal level in many parts of the country, we invite citizens to march in each locality to demand the same: that all those who appealed to some privilege to be vaccinated before what corresponded to them are immediately separated from their positions “, they communicated.

“Taking the vaccines from the doctors and nurses who risk their lives every day is too much, even for the levels of moral decay to which this government has accustomed us. The only possibility of salvation that this country has is that these practices are eradicated in order to always, that those who commit them are exposed, singled out, removed from power and punished with the full force of the Law, and that those who manage and defend them suffer the same fate, “they concluded.