Amid the many turbulent months for the couple, there have also been several tense and worrying situations for the two.

The former participant of Temptation Island has recently revealed on his social channels that the relationship with the former competitor of The Island of the Famous it’s definitely over. There were not many suspicions about this sudden end of the relationship, given the complicated moments recently experienced by the VIP couple together.

Last year, however, the couple had already experienced a crisis, which they then overcame by deciding together to give their love a new chance. So, Francesco Chiofalo And Drusilla Gucci they had continued to give each other the chance to be together and live their love in the best way. In the midst of these (many) turbulent months for the couple, there were also several tense and worrying situations.

Above all, the numerous operations of Francesco Chiofalo, among which, the most sensational, the one to change the color of the eyes, strongly criticized. Recently, however, the announcement by the former Temptation Island to resort (“when it will be legal”) to the operation that allows you to lengthen your legs and gain a few centimetres in height. The influencer had been supported a few weeks ago during a moment of crisis for his health, given the emergency hospitalization he underwent.

“Drusilla and I have broken up forever. We will never get back together. Very serious events have happened recently that I don’t feel like sharing at the moment, maybe I will later”, says Chiofalo about this end that shocked all the couple’s followers.

The communication does not end here in video in which Chiofalo vents his disappointment about this story. “Over the years there have been many behind the scenes stories that you rightly don’t know. Unfortunately, our separation happened in very negative terms. I can only say that I have always given my all to make the relationship work and I have no regrets”.

In addition, Francesco Chiofalo accompanied the video in which he announced the breakup with Drusilla with the following melancholy caption: “All things come to an end. I ask you to respect this difficult time for both of us. An additional bitterness in this whole situation is that we parted on very bad terms.”