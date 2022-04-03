Dhe Lindenstraße is torn down. Two years after the end of the ARD series of the same name, the excavators have arrived at the production site in Cologne-Bocklemünd and are completely demolishing the outer scenery. The house in which, among other things, mother Beimer, who was played by Marie-Luise Marjan for almost 35 years, lived has already disappeared. According to a WDR spokeswoman, the demolition work should be completed by the end of April.

Since December 1985, the built street with residential buildings, supermarket, café “Bayer” and restaurant “Acropolis” has been a familiar sight for fans of the series. For the demolition work, the concrete or wooden structures were first gutted. Cladding, windows and company signs were dismantled and disposed of.

The apartments, in which pretty much all the dramas of life took place, were actually located in a large hall and have long since been dismantled. Some parts of the interior sets are in museums. Helga Beimer’s kitchen, for example, in which she always fried eggs when she was upset, can be seen in Bonn’s House of History.

A few weeks ago, the demolition of the outer scenery started. Swifts, house sparrows and bats had nested in it, but they were no longer there shortly before work began, the spokeswoman said. On the green area that is to be created on the “Lindenstrasse” site, the WDR wants to set up a species protection house as an alternative living space for the animals.





