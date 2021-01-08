For those who have a Nintendo Switch and want to accessorise it a little, Orzly (who seem to specialize in game console extras) have knocked the price of their ultimate Switch accessory bundle down by over half, depending on which version you buy.

The only significant difference between the two bundles available is a matter of color, where one set of accessories is brightly-colored in reds and blues, and one of them is just jet black. That being said, the second one is currently under a bigger discount, so for the budget buyer that should probably be your priority.

The full list of accessories is pretty long, and should cover just about everything you’d ever need for a Switch console (besides the games themselves). We’ve laid out everything you’d need just below.

Carry case

Tempered Glass Screen Protectors (2)

Racing Wheels for Mario Kart (2)

Joy-Con Grips (2)

Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charge Station

Comfort Grip Case

Playstand

Switch Games Cartridge Storage Case

Earphones

USB Cable

Stylus

