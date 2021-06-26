For many, football is influenced by factors external to what happens on the pitch. We are not talking about rigging and arbitration arrangements, but about what some would call luck, others destiny.
Speaking of the world of cabals, these beliefs that certain acts in the previous or during a match, for example, having a rosary in hand, entering the court with the right foot and jumping, wearing the same shirt and posing on the same place in the stands, and thus an endless number of customs that say, ‘they help your luck’.
In these days when the game is played in these lands America Cup, and in the old continent the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020, we want to review a world figure of music, who is considered by many, as the opposite of a cabal, that is, a mufa person, as they would say in Argentina, yeta or kencha, as they say in Bolivia, Chile and Peru, ‘pe cold‘in Portuguese … in short, a guy who brings bad luck.
It all started in the France World Cup 98, where the singer of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, went to see England against Argentina in the round of 16. Hoddle’s team fell on penalties against those led by Passarella.
At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the singer of ‘Angie‘ Y ‘sympathy for the devil‘He was accompanied by the former US president Bill clinton to see USA vs Ghana. The result? Selection of USA fell 2 to 1. Also by 2 to 1 he lost Brazil against the Netherlands, in another game he went to Jagger, to support the South Americans.
In that same World Cup, in the round of 16, Jagger was present to see England against Germany, with a victory for him ‘mannschaft‘from 4 to 1.
Already in 2014, before the World Cup, ‘Mick’ predicted in a concert in Lisbon that Portugal and England would play the final at the Maracana Stadium. Both were eliminated in first round.
Already in Brazil, Jagger, for his son Lucas, of a Brazilian mother, went to see Brazil vs Germany in the semifinals, and after the 7-1 of the German machine (which would later be crowned world champion in South America), the vocalist declared to the press: “I can be held responsible for the first German goal, but not for the other six!”
Finally, in the 2018, Jagger saw the ‘lose againcanarinha‘ against Belgium in the quarterfinals, already the national team english against Croatia in the semi-finals of Russia.
How do I discharge in favor of the front man of one of the best rock bands in the world, in 2017 the leader of the Stones went to Wembley Stadium to encourage Arsenal, the club of his loves, that He won the FA Cup final against Chelsea 2-1.
“I can’t get no satisfaction, I can’t get no satisfaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try …“
