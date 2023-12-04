Home page politics

From: Peter Pauls

Press Split

This mother sought protection from Sudan with her children in Uganda. © Peter Pauls

Until now, Uganda has stood for reliable protection and its asylum policy has been considered a model worldwide, but there is a threat of a humanitarian catastrophe with drastic consequences for Europe.

The jerseys are worn out, the boys play barefoot on the red earth. Her ball doesn’t deserve the name – a ball of scraps of fabric, knotted and laid out so that it’s halfway round. Here, in northern Uganda, an East African version of the end of the world, that has to be enough. The children juggle the makeshift device, play around each other and feel like Roger Milla or Didier Drogba, who are African football legends. In boys’ dreams, sport leads them out of poverty.

It is omnipresent in their settlement, a remote corner of the Rhino Camp, one of the largest refugee camps in the world. The collection of damp mud huts with thatched roofs punctuate a gently rolling bush landscape that stretches to the horizon. In some places you can see the Nile flashing silver in the distance. The majority of people living here are women and children from the neighboring civil war country of South Sudan – in hunger and illness, because global aid for the approximately 1.7 million refugees in Uganda is flowing so sparsely that aid organizations are warning of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Ukraine war and the War in Israel affect resources. As a result, the UN refugee agency has to provide more and more people with less and less money and is drastically cutting back on all aid. Weather extremes also destroy crops in refugee camps and turn access roads into muddy deserts.

A little joy in an uncertain future. These boys are playing ball with this makeshift solution. © Peter Pauls

Refugees from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi should not be turned away at European borders. Uganda’s neighboring countries are not safe countries of origin. Local conflicts flare up again and again, villages are attacked, women and children are kidnapped and men are killed. But the route to Europe is expensive, dangerous and long, while the neighboring country can be reached in just a few days’ walk.

Until now, Uganda has stood for reliable protection; its asylum policy has been considered a model worldwide, especially since it deters people from migrating. Refugees are allowed to move freely in the country. Those who settled in the uninhabited expanses received a small piece of land and food aid. But the best areas are spread out. Newcomers must take what is left.

Rhino Camp is located in northern Uganda. Many refugees from South Sudan protection. © Peter Pauls

The soccer players chase the ball in a depression on rocky ground. Agriculture is hardly possible here and when it rains, water runs through the refugees’ mud huts. Palika is also someone who believes in football. The tall 18-year-old attends one of the schools in the camp and has only one goal: When he has learned something, he wants to go to Europe and play football if things go well.

Palika belongs to a family of nine who share a hut and fled South Sudan a few months ago. You can use it to determine the consequences of poor nutrition and makeshift accommodation: an infant has a distended stomach, which indicates diarrhea and parasites, and a little girl has reddish, shimmering hair, which indicates malnutrition. Rattling coughs and mucous noses are ubiquitous.

This woman seems desperate – the future for the refugees is uncertain. © Peter Pauls

The sounds of illness and inflammation accompany the visitor from hut to hut. Apart from a few belongings, the accommodations are empty and people sleep on the bare ground. “We survived the war in South Sudan,” says a mother. “Are we going to starve here?” In fact, civil war is the cynical alternative to hunger. A few still receive a little more than half of the previous food rations, the majority of refugees only receive a third of that. For four percent there is no help at all. There is too much to live and too little to die.

People are desperately looking for a way out. They sell what little they have left, children are sent to work or married off, debts are accumulated, or theft is committed, complains Laura Marshall from the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Uganda. “If we don’t act quickly, we are facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Your organization has documented the consequences of undersupply. Health care is at rock bottom. The risk of illness and death increases. Suicides are increasing. “Death by hanging” is the succinct answer. It is only a matter of time “that this serious crisis turns into a disaster,” says Roland Hansen, Africa head of Malteser International (MI) in Cologne. His organization is currently providing 120,000 refugees, including football players and their families, with clean drinking water.

The road to the camp is almost impassable. © Peter Pauls

The lack of aid is also destabilizing Uganda itself. Hilary Onek, Minister for Emergency Aid and Refugees, recently blamed the cuts by the World Food Program for more than just hunger and malnutrition. He also attributes thefts and other lawbreaking among refugees to them. The minister is calling for more help from the EU. After all, those who are provided for in Uganda are not knocking on Europe’s doors. The large refugee migration also began in 2014 with reduced food rations.