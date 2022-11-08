If the story of “From scratch” left you with a broken heart, Netflix has released a movie that, without a doubt, will leave you on the floor with its dramatic plot. In this case, the production does not come from the United States, but from Brazil and it is already one of the most watched titles in the top 10 of streaming.

Starring Henrique Zaga Y Giulia Bethis film will captivate you in such a way that it will make even the most incredulous believe in true love. This is “Beyond the Universe” and in the following lines we tell you more details.

“Beyond the Universe” is one of the most viewed movies in the top 10 of Netflix. Photo: IMDb

What is “Beyond the Universe” about?

While awaiting a kidney transplant, a young pianist finds an unexpected connection with her doctor…and the courage to fulfill her musical dreams.

“Beyond the Universe” brings us closer to the story of Nina, a young woman who had dreamed of becoming a great pianist since she was 13 years old. Her greatest dream was to play for the symphony orchestra; however, her wishes will be cut short when, during one of her presentations, she collapses on stage.

After the incident, the doctors detected that he had lupus and, for now, his only salvation is to undergo a kidney transplant. As he waits for a donor, she meets Gabriel, one of the resident doctors.

A sudden romance sparks between the two, despite warnings from Gabriel’s bosses. As the relationship matures, the shadows of a potential death haunt her happiness, while he motivates her to demonstrate her talent so that she can come to São Paulo and make herself known. Will she succeed or will a fatal fate intervene?

“Beyond the universe” – cast