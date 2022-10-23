Netflix has recently released “The midnight club”, a television series that won a Guinness record for the number of scares caused by its chapters. However, if what you want is to watch a movie, streaming also has a proposal that, without a doubt, you will not want to see with the lights off. The reason? Science has classified it as the most terrifying in history.

Specifically, Broadband Choice was the company that developed the “Science of scare” study, in which the cardiac response of the participants is evaluated to determine how scary a tape is.

In the current edition, It was “Host”, available on Netflix, the one that managed to be crowned in the list of this 2022 and surpassed films like “Siniestro”, “El conjuro”, “Hereditary” and more.

What is the movie “Host” about?

“Six friends accidentally attract the attention of a demonic presence during an online seance and begin to notice strange occurrences in their homes,” reads the official synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes.

host introduces us to a group of friends who are in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each one, from her house, uses Zoom to talk to a medium and enter a séance with the guide, but something is wrong.

At one point in the plot, the medium disconnects and the girls have no idea what has happened. Thus, from one moment to another, they are victims of dangerous paranormal events, and the worst of all is that these are recorded on their cameras.

If you have doubts about how scary it can be host, critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given it 100% approval, while the public has rated it 72%.

How terrifying is “Host”?

“’Host’ terrified our audience in its short 56-minute run. He increased the heart rate by an average of 24 BPM and kept his title, which leads us to declare that ‘Host’ is the most scientifically terrifying movie ever made ”, reads part of the final result of the investigation.

Next, we leave you the ranking with the top 10 positions.