Netflix's extensive weekly catalog is packed with captivating and moving stories. However, from time to time, the streaming giant surprises us with an original production that leaves us speechless with its unusual story.

This particular film is considered by lovers of the horror genre to be one of the most disturbing on the platform. With a duration of 120 minutes, it will keep you in suspense and you will probably not be able to take your eyes off the screen. The production originates from the Asian continent, which is known as the place of the new masters of horror.

What's the disturbing Netflix movie that will keep you up all night?

We are talking about the Thai horror film 'Home for rent' or, by its name in English, 'Home for rent', which arrived on Netflix on February 10, 2024, after having rescued it from international cinemas, after its premiere at the end of 2023.

Many users on social networks claim that the story is based on real events, although the streaming platform does not confirm or deny this version. The film immerses us in the world of satanic sects and surprises us with numerous plot twists, which keep the viewer captivated from the first minute.

'The House for Rent' is available to watch today on Netflix. Photo: Netflix.

What is the movie 'The House for Rent' about?

Ning and Kwin They are a couple with a 7-year-old daughter, named Eng. Forced by a series of difficulties, the result of chance (apparently), they decide to move to a smaller apartment and rent their large house to Ratree, a retired doctor, and her 40-year-old daughter Nuch.

Shortly after the new tenants have moved in, Ning begins to observe strange behaviors in her husband: he becomes secretive, wanders or disappears in the early mornings and one day returns with a mysterious tattoo, similar to that of one of his tenants.

As her husband's behavior becomes increasingly disturbing, Ning begins to suspect that her young daughter is being stalked by dark forces, so she must do everything she can to protect her, as unexpected events occur.

Watch the official trailer for 'The House for Rent' here

Who are the actors and characters in 'The House for Rent'?

Nittha Jirayungyurn as Ning

Sukollawat Kanarot as Kwin

Penpak Sirikul as Ratree

Thanyaphat Mayuraleela as Eng

Namfon Pakdee as Nuch

Suphithak Chatsuriyawong as Tom

Natniphaporm Ingamornrat as Aunt Phorn

Pawarisa Surathin as Jaa

Where and how to watch the full movie 'The House for Rent'?

If you are one of those who do not scare easily, the movie 'The House for Rent' is your perfect option to enjoy during a weekend or on your day off. This Thai film is available today on the Netflix platform. So, to watch it from the comfort of your home, tablet or mobile phone, you simply have to subscribe.

To do this, you must choose between different subscription plans, which vary in price depending on your country of residence: monthly, quarterly and annual. In addition to enjoying 'The House for Rent', you will have access to the entire catalog that Netflix offers every week.