The movie 'Nyad' premiered in November 2023 in Netflix. Although it was not as popular during its first week of release, this film managed to position itself as one of the favorites for the 2024 Oscars. Likewise, another aspect that attracted a lot of attention was the cast of its production.

Notably 'Nyad'is based on real events, since the real protagonist of this story is Diana Nyad a swimmer who crossed the sea for 53 hours, from Cuba to Florida. In addition, Diana swam without a protective shark cage and she achieved this at 64 years old.

Watch the trailer for 'Nyad' HERE

What is the plot of 'Nyad'?

The film tells the inspiring true story of Diana Nyad, an athlete who, at age 60 and with the support of her dear friend and coach, Bonnie Stoll, He decides to achieve his ultimate dream: swimming across the 110 miles (about 177 kilometers) of open sea from Cuba to Florida.

His goal is to overcome the challenge that represents 'the Everest of swimming' three decades after retiring from long-distance swimming to pursue a successful career as a sports journalist. Diana embarks on an exciting adventure for four years, determined to become the first person to complete the journey without the protection of a shark cage.

What is the true story of 'Nyad'?

Diana Nyadoriginally from New York and born on August 22, 1949, is the daughter of Lucy Winslow Curtis and William L. Sneed Jr. After her parents' divorce, Diana was adopted by Aristotle Z. Nyad, her mother's second husband.

His love of swimming developed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In her childhood, she faced sexual abuse from her stepfather and coach, a painful reality that is exposed in the film available on Netflix.

Nyad's first effort to swim from Cuba to Florida occurred in 1978, at age 28, without success despite shark protection measures. At age 62, in 2011, she attempted the journey two more times, but health problems and natural challenges thwarted her efforts. Finally, in 2013, At age 64, he completed the challenge in 53 hours, although his achievement faced skepticism. The Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) did not certify him, and Guinness World Records removed his record for lack of official verification. However, Nyad has repeatedly defended the validity of his feat.

In which Oscar category was 'Nyad' nominated?

'Nyad' managed to be nominated for the 2024 Oscars in the categories of best actress and best supporting actress. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin were the filmmakers in charge of bringing this narrative to the big screen, both with previous experience in stories based on real events.

Cast of 'Nyad'

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad

Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll

Rhys Ifans as John Bartlett

Karly Rothenberg as Dee Brady

Jeena Yi as Angel Yanagihara

Luke Cosgrove as Luke Tipple

Eric T. Miller as Jack Nelson

Garland Scott as Jon Rose