If you don’t have anything new to watch, don’t worry, the perfect telenovela has arrived if you like drama and want to know the life of Leandro Díaz. What is he about and where to see it?

“Leandro Diaz” the successful series of Canal RCN, came to the small screen to tell us the story of Leandro Díaz, one of the most important Colombian composers of vallenato. There were moments for laughter and romance, but also for drama. However, the fans were not ready for what would happen in chapter 72.

The episode entitled “Óscar part of this world” was released on February 14 and showed us the death of Leandro Díaz’s son. It was only a matter of time before fans commented on the tragic event on social networks and it went viral.

This was the death of Oscar in the series

As we saw in chapter 72 of “Leandro Díaz”, the protagonist and his son returned from San Diego, after Óscar obtained the best third place for his excellent grades. However, a serious traffic accident caused the death of the minor.

The vallenato singer could not hide his sadness upon returning home and had to break the sad news. They all ended in deep tears and hugged each other. The last memory of her mother, Clementina, is when she says goodbye to her son and wishes him luck in the test.

Leandro Diaz and family. Photo: RCN

Where and how to see the series?

The series “Leandro Díaz” can be seen through the RCN Channel from 9.30 pm in Colombia, after “Survivor, the island of celebrities” and “Lady, the rose seller”.