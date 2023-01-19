Sonora.- The corrido singer Luis R. Conriquez flipped over in a 4×4 car during a route in the dunes of Puerto Peñasco, sonorous.

This was documented in the video ‘Luis R Conriquez Flips In His Rzr On The Puerto Peñasco Route Sonora’, published on the Facebook account ‘El Torres Castilla Corridos’, where details were provided on the day.

We recommend you read:

At the beginning of the recording, the interpreter of hits such as ‘JGL’, ‘El Búho’, and others, is seen driving his all-terrain vehicle towards the dunes where he would later experience a great scare.

Jokes and jokes were constant around the man born in February 1996, in Caborca, until he went down one of the dunes, accelerated and finally trying to turn suddenly turned to the camera.

We recommend you read:

“He turned around” was the only thing that was heard before they cut the clip to go help the regional Mexican artist.

In the next scene they all helped to get the singer-songwriter out of corridos and put the 4×4 unit on the sand with all four tires.

We recommend you read:

If you are a fan of the singer and want to know what his state of health is, you will be happy to know that fortunately Luis R. Conriquez was unharmed along with his companion.