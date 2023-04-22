Mexico.- A Chiapas state media outlet allegedly leaked an audio from Morenista deputy Patricia Armendáriz where attacks a Lacandon leader for not presenting development programs for her community, this being the third meeting she had with the group.

The indigenous leader supposedly Chankim Colochohe could not do more than try to explain his position to the female voice attributed to the also businesswoman by the southern media.

“Follow him, follow him, but they are no longer going to follow him m*m*nd* from the government, they are not going to give you anything, or they present me with development programs for you or they are going to go to hell…”, there would have been expressed by the legislator in a hysterical tone.

The discussion that appears in the audio focused on a claim by the female voice towards the members of the communitywho requested resources for hotels, restaurants, boats and even the payment of a lawyer for two continuous years, with a salary of 15 thousand pesos per month.

“Listen to me, I have a p*t* lawyer for you for two years, paid by me,” he claimed while listening to the constant noise of blows against a surface, probably a table.

In the audio, the man asks not to be disrespected, to which She replies that she has paid at least 300,000 pesos out of her pocket for trying to help him. and it hasn’t given results.

“They have taken away from my money, from my pocket, from my food (…) that attitude of give me, give me, give me. Demand from me and prove me. It will take them to the chin… as a community.”

To this, the man demanded proof of expenses and he questioned why the Nabolom Foundation existed then.

Furious, the woman replied that she contributed money and helped under her own means, so she did not have to demand anything from her, since it is not her duty to help the indigenous people of Chiapas.

For his part, Senator Lilly Tellez He spread the audio through his social networks along with the following criticism:

“While I confront the powerful corrupt… Deputy Patricia Armendáriz attacks and insults the most vulnerable citizens. The doctorate does not remove what is evil.”