Zarco leaves Pramac, an agreement with Honda is awaited

The domination of the MotoGP rider market has officially started. In fact, the official separation between Johann has arrived Zarco and the Prima Pramac Racing team. Pramac itself announced it a few minutes ago.

The Frenchman will go to the LCR team Honda, where Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins currently race (the Spaniard will go to Yamaha in place of Franco Morbidelli). There is still no official announcement of Lucio Cecchinello’s team, but it is a two-year agreement with a formula that provides for the stay for a third season. Even in his immediate declarations, Zarco spoke as a Honda rider, stating that he wanted to accept LCR’s challenge for various reasons, one of which was the duration of the project.

Zarco’s words

“I spent four years with Ducati, three of which with the Pramac team, and I am very satisfied with what we have built and achieved together.“, these are Zarco’s words to the Pramac channels. “In 2021 I finished the championship in fifth place, scoring my best result ever in MotoGP, but my goal is to do even better this year. At the end of this season, I will walk away with a smile because the team and the Ducati have given me a lot and together we have fought to obtain really important results. Next year I will face a new challenge, but for now I want to conclude this championship with my team in the best possible way. I thank all my team, Ducati and all the people who have worked alongside me in these years spent together. The ultimate goal remains to stand on the podium and proudly sing the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, together with Paolo Campinoti, whom I sincerely thank for all the support he has given me since day one“.

“We still have half the season together, the goal is to find the path to victory. Sometimes we are close, today I thought much better in the race but it didn’t work“, added a Sky Sports MotoGP. “Everything we’ve done has been fantastic, I’m delighted that I’ve been able to be reborn in Ducati over the years. It’s part of the choices, the opportunity to stay two more years in MotoGP is important. The title is difficult, and maybe that’s why Ducati didn’t give me a contract for more than a year“.