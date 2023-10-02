If you were one of those who was looking forward to the sale of tickets for travel aboard the new Mexicana de Aviación we have excellent news for you You can now book your flights on the official site!

This October 2nd, The sale of flights of the new airline was finally enabled and you can now buy your plane tickets for reach 20 destinations what it offers, starting from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

Booking flights is very simple, you will simply have to enter the official website https://www.mexicana.gob.mx/, which we had already made known to you, and search for your destination, as well as the travel date.

According to Mexicana de Aviación, from Saturday, December 2, it will begin operating to 20 destinations from the AIFA, which are:

Acapulco

Campeche

Cancun

Los Cabos

Chetumal

Juarez City

Cozumel

Guadalajara

Hermosillo

Huatulco

Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

Lion

Mazatlan

Merida

Monterey

Oaxaca

Peace

Vallarta Port

Tijuana

Beautiful villa

Although Mexicana de Aviación is expected to be one of the first airlines to arrive at the new Tulum International Airport ‘Felipe Carrillo Puerto’, so far it has not put flights to this destination on sale.

Benefits of flying with Mexicana de Aviación

Since the airline’s official website was activated, they became known the benefits that the new Mexicana de Aviación will offer and among the services that stand out are complimentary drinks.

Also free of charge, the airline will allow passengers to fly with hand luggage (a carry-on suitcase) and personal items that together do not weigh more than 10 kg on all their flights, a service that not all airlines offer.

(Photo: Screenshot)

Additionally, for launch, Mexicana de Aviación will also allow you to carry a checked 15-kilogram suitcase on your flight for free.

Likewise, during the first days of the flight, seat is included, that is, there is no extra charge for selecting the seat for your trip, a cost that on other airlines ranges between 140 and 200 pesos.

It should be noted that, also for launch, the airline will begin charging for flights booked from October 2 as of November 15 and will also have discounts with the INAPAM card for seniors.