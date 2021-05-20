After numerous rumors that we have had for quite some time, which spoke about the joint or separate participation of the companies in the next video game fair, Today it has finally been confirmed that the Xbox and Bethesda conference will be together for the next E3. The above, without a doubt, gives us signs that something good is coming from the companies …Will the new Starfield be introduced?
As detailed in the portal The Gamer, through an interview with the French medium Le Figaro, Xbox Game Studios Director Matt Booty shared and confirmed the news, the conference at E3 will be a full crossover between Xbox and Bethesda. Together, he also spoke about the creative freedoms the studio has despite being owned by Xbox now.
Xbox and Bethesda conference confirmed for next E3
Starfield would be crossgen according to insider and this divides fans
Matt Booty did not go into more detail for logical reasons, not to spoil the surprise or the announcements that they should have prepared for the conference. However, he commented on the creative freedoms Bethesda continues to have, arguing that they will not be affected despite the acquisition, nor will they affect or modify the company’s publishing services.
Undoubtedly, a promising future is coming in terms of new IPs and exclusive titles for Xbox consoles, since the new generation of Microsoft lacks them. Let’s remember that days ago An Xbox executive commented that the company is working on new IPs that they have not even named, so everything suggests that it is only a matter of time for the new Xbox projects to arrive to the delight of all gamers.
